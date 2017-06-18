Pages Navigation Menu

‘Mkhwebane must use briefing to release Gupta reports’ – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa


'Mkhwebane must use briefing to release Gupta reports'
Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance on Sunday urged Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to release the reports involving the wealthy, politically connected Gupta family, saying it is telling that not one of the reports released by Mkhwebane during her …
How the public protector is taking her time with four Gupta reportsCitizen
Mkhwebane has stalled at least 4 Gupta probes over the last year: reportBusinessTech
Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused of delay tactics in releasing Gupta-related reportsDestinyConnect

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

