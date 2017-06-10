MKO Abiola: Ghost of June 12 haunting Nigeria – Dele Momodu

Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has stated that Nigeria is still being haunted by the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election. Speaking with Punch, Bob D as the former presidential candidate is fondly called, said that many of the problems bedeviling the country were ripple effects of the annulment of an election “clearly won” […]

MKO Abiola: Ghost of June 12 haunting Nigeria – Dele Momodu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

