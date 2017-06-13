Pages Navigation Menu

MKO Abiola: Opadokun denies bribery allegation, calls Al-Mustapha attention seeker

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief Ayo Opadokun has denied the allegations that himself and some prominent leaders of Yoruba extraction collected bribe from the killers of MKO Abiola. He also described Al-Mustapha Hamza (retd.), a former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, who made the allegation as a “pathological liar,” adding that he […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

