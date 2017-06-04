MMD denounce Nevers – Times of Zambia
|
MMD denounce Nevers
Times of Zambia
THE Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) leadership has distanced itself from the letter by the Opposition Alliance signed by Nevers Mumba as party president demanding the immediate release of incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
