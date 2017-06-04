Pages Navigation Menu

MMD distances itself from the letter demanding the immediate release of HH – Lusaka Times

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Africa


Lusaka Times

MMD distances itself from the letter demanding the immediate release of HH
Lusaka Times
The Mutati MMD Faction has distanced itself from the letter written by the opposition alliance to House of Chiefs and published in the Mast newspaper on Friday demanding the release of incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. MMD National …
