Model College reopens 12 days after kidnap amid tight security

Model College, Igbonla, in Epe area of Lagos State resumed yesterday for academic activities for the first time since the kidnap of six students of the school by gunmen suspected to be militants 12 days ago.

The school resumed amidst tight security by the police to forestall further kidnap. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, and the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Margaret Solarin, were at the school for a first-hand assessment of the situation.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, and Divisional Commander of Neighborhood Safety Corps, Mr. Semi Lateef, were on ground to further ensure safety.

Owoseni said he came to observe the resumption. He said the security agencies were working to ensure the safe return of the abducted children but were being careful with the use of force.

Principal of the Senior School, Mr. Bajo Olugbenga, was optimistic that more parents would bring their children and wards.

As armed security operatives were on patrol some were on ground to ensure safety, while contractors were also seen working on the construction of Watch Towers, which would be mounted with surveillance cameras that would be manned 24-hours to ensure that intruders could be located from afar before they wreck havoc.

Apart from the watchtowers, the perimeter wall is being illuminated with 40 250watts halogen lamps for security surveillance throughout the night.

The bush adjoining the perimeter fence has been cleared while armed security operatives will be deployed permanently to man the school.

Some students, who craved anonymity, appealed to the abductors of their colleagues to release them unhurt.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

