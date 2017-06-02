Model ‘Olajumoke’ Set To Launch Vlog, Reality Show

Bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, has announced that she was set to start her own Vlog and reality TV show, Olajumoke Sauce. She announced on the gram today, “Orukomi Olajumoke Orisaguna, Omo Africa ni mi, omo Nigeria ni mi. Mofedupe lowo Olorun fun gbogbo nkan ti oti se funmi. (My name is Olajumoke Orisaguna. …

The post Model ‘Olajumoke’ Set To Launch Vlog, Reality Show appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

