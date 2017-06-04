Modric Warns Madrid Is Just Starting

Luka Modric warns other clubs, that Madrid are not done and intends to dominate, after winning the UCL and La Liga.

The Los Blancos have dominated the European showpiece in the past four seasons, winning it three times in the last four years.

Modric says there is a lot left for Zidane’s men to win, after breaking Barcelona’s hold on the Liga and becoming the first team to win the UCL back-to-back.

The Croatian midfielder told reporters after helping to secure a 4-1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday: “We need to keep doing what we are doing, enjoy what we are doing and we will see.

“We are in good ages, we have young players that are coming that have a lot of quality, and this is only positive thing for the team.

“It’s something special we are doing at the moment and we need to keep going because this moment will not last forever.

“I think we feel we are an amazing team, and we need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future.”

He added after seeing Ronaldo, Casemiro and Marco Asensio find the target: “I think definitely we had instruction from mister [Zidane], and what he said that we need to be more aggressive, to not allow Juve to keep the ball easily like they did in first half after our goal.

“We dropped back too much and it was not good for us and second half he changed this, and it was crucial for our performance the second half.

“If he can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do in our best way.”

