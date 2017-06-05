Moelogo X Bayoz Muzik – JeJe O
The wait is finally over , after a three year hiatus , prolific hit producer Bayoz Muzik teams up with MOBO award nominee and popular “Ireti” singer Moelogo on this new summer banger titled “Je je O“. The pair previously worked together on various hit records with one titled ” Baddest” becoming a classic on […]
