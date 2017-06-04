Mohamed Salah Agent Calls Reports Linking Winger To Liverpool As “Fake News”

The agent of Mohamed Salah has denied suggestions that the Roma midfielder is close to completing a move to Liverpool.

Reports in the Italian media on Friday claimed that Salah, who has two years left to run on his current deal, had agreed a £90,000-a-week switch to Anfield.

It was implied that the 24-year-old and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa would travel to Britain over the weekend to finalise terms, but this has been denied by Issa who took to Twitter to hit out at the “fake news”.

“M. Salah has not left Egypt since he last arrived there from Rome following end of the season,” he said.

Mohamed Salah scored 34 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign and is reportedly valued at £35m.

M. Salah has not left Egypt since he last arrived there from Rome following end of the season. #fakenews — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) June 3, 2017

