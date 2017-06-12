Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moji Olaiya did not die from poison – Her family members reveal – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Moji Olaiya did not die from poison – Her family members reveal
NAIJ.COM
After several sources reported that late actress Moji Olaiya may have died after she was poisoned in Canada, her family has released a statement debunking the rumor. NAIJ.com had earlier brought you an article chronicling her burial ceremony and how
Moji Olaiya : Victor Olaiya is not late actress' fatherPulse Nigeria
Entertainment Moji Olaiya: Autopsy Report Reveals What Killed Nollywood ActressNigerian Bulletin

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.