Moji Olaiya did not die from poison – Her family members reveal – NAIJ.COM

Moji Olaiya did not die from poison – Her family members reveal
After several sources reported that late actress Moji Olaiya may have died after she was poisoned in Canada, her family has released a statement debunking the rumor. NAIJ.com had earlier brought you an article chronicling her burial ceremony and how …
Moji Olaiya : Victor Olaiya is not late actress' father
Entertainment Moji Olaiya: Autopsy Report Reveals What Killed Nollywood Actress
