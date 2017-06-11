Pages Navigation Menu

Moji Olaiya died a natural death – Family

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

A statement has been released by the family of the late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, thanking everyone -friends, fans and colleagues -for the show of love and support. The popular actress was buried on Wednesday morning at the Ebony Vaults, situated inside Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos, amidst tears and encomiums. In the statement, which was signed …

Hello. Add your message here.