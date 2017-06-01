Moji Olaiya to be buried at Ikoyi Cemetery

​Moji ​Olaiya, the late actress, who died in a hospital in Canada, will be buried at the Ikoyi Cemetery. Yomi Fabyi, publicity secretary for Moji Olaiya’s burial committee, made the announcement Thursday night. He, however, didn’t give a specific date for the burial or when her body will arrive in Nigeria. His statement below… “It […]

Moji Olaiya to be buried at Ikoyi Cemetery

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

