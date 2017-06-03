Moji Olaiya to be buried on June 6, check out the burial arrangements

The remains of Late actress Moji Olaiya who passed on on Thursday, May 18, 2017 will be finally laid to rest on Tuesday, June 6. The death of the actress has thrown the Nigerian film industry into a state of mourning as it was a major blow. The detail of the funeral arrangement was made …

