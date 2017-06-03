Moji Olaiya: Criticisms trail sale of T-shirt for burial – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Moji Olaiya: Criticisms trail sale of T-shirt for burial
Daily Post Nigeria
A torrent of criticisms has trailed the plan to sell commemorative T-shirts at N1,500 each to mark the burial of Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya. The burial committee announced the T-shirt offer on Friday while unveiling the burial plans for the actress …
