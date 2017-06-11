Moji Olaiya’s Family Reacts To Reports That She Was Poisoned

The family of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya has reacted to the reports in the media crediting the actress’ death to poisoning. Recall that the actress died a few weeks ago in Canada of heart attack after reportedly suffering post birth complications and was buried some days ago in Lagos. In reaction to the report…

The post Moji Olaiya’s Family Reacts To Reports That She Was Poisoned appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

