Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moji Olaiya’s Family Reacts To Reports That She Was Poisoned

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

The family of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya has reacted to the reports in the media crediting the actress’ death to poisoning. Recall that the actress died a few weeks ago in Canada of heart attack after reportedly suffering post birth complications and was buried some days ago in Lagos. In reaction to the report…

The post Moji Olaiya’s Family Reacts To Reports That She Was Poisoned appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.