Moji Olaiya’s family reveals cause of her death

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The family of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, has said that she was not poisoned. The actress died in Canada on May 17, two months after delivering her second daughter. In a statement signed by her brother, Femi Olaiya, the family said an autopsy report revealed that she “died of a different cause that can […]

