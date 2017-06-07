Moji Olaiya’s Remains Arrive Nigeria

The remains of Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya has arrived Nigeria from Canada. Olaiya died last month following a cardiac arrest two months after giving birth. A service of songs was held in her honour on Tuesday. Her colleagues, friends and family were in attendance. See photos below: Sad to say GOODBYE MOJ but know you left […]

