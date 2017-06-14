Molestation saga: I meant no harm,Shina Peters apologizes – TheNewsGuru
Molestation saga: I meant no harm,Shina Peters apologizes
TheNewsGuru
Sir Shina Peters has been slammed for molesting budding singer Toby Grey during her performance at a recent event. In the viral video while Toby Grey was performing, she moved towards the Afro Juju veteran kneeling down for him as a sign of respect.
