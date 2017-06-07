Monaco Manager Leonardo Jardim Signs New Contract Extension

Leonardo Jardim has signed a new contract at Monaco coach after guiding the Principality club to the Ligue 1 title.

The Portuguese, who has been in charge since 2014, has signed a new three-year deal to stay with the club until 2020.

The announcement comes after Monaco won the Ligue 1 crown by eight points from Paris Saint-Germain and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“The confidence the club has shown in me has always been essential to me,” Jardim said on the club’s website.

“I feel part of AS Monaco and the Principality. I am therefore very happy to continue my work at AS Monaco. The last three seasons were exceptional, culminating in becoming champions of France.

“We will work with ambition to continue this project and continue to grow this club with the same passion that has inspired us from the beginning.”

The post Monaco Manager Leonardo Jardim Signs New Contract Extension appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

