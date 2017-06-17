Monaco sign promising midfielder Meite

French champions Monaco have made their fourth signing of the close season with the capture of 23-year-old midfielder Soualiho Meite from Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

The Paris-born former Lille player has agreed a five-year contract for a fee reported to be in the region of eight million euros ($9m).

His arrival is expected to be in anticipation of Monaco selling French international Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has been tipped to join English champions Chelsea.

Bakayoko’s midfield partner, the Brazilian Fabinho, has also been linked with a transfer away from the Stade Louis II.

Monaco have already signed the Belgian international midfielder Youri Tielemans from Anderlecht, young defender Jordy Gaspar from Lyon and Swiss international goalkeeper Diego Benaglio from Wolfsburg this summer.

However, Portugal winger Bernardo Silva has left the Ligue 1 title winners, joining Manchester City in a deal reported to be worth almost 50 million euros.

