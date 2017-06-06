Monarch donates two buses to police

TRADITIONAL ruler of Mmaku in Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu State, Igwe Cyprian Mmaduabuchi Nevobasi has donated two Hummer buses to Enugu State Police Command. Igwe Nevobasi, while presenting the keys of the two buses to the Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Muhammad, lauded Enugu Police Command for its effort in fighting crime in the state. […]

