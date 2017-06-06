Monarch wants governments to overhaul libraries

Mr Ibrahim Yaro, Etsu of Bwari in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has urged government at all levels to encourage reading competition and overhaul libraries to promote reading culture. Yaro gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bwari, FCT, on Tuesday. He said that reading culture was fast eroding in schools, thereby, contributing to the fall in standard of education in the country.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

