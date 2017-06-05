Money laundering: Court to rule on Orji Kalu’s objection June 6

Federal High Court on Monday in Lagos fixed June 6 for ruling on the objection by a former Governor of Abia, Orji Uzor Kalu, to the evidence of a prosecution witness in his trial. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on Oct. 31, 2016, slammed a 34-count of N3.2bn fraud on Kalu and his […]

