More Money, as Davido Celebrates New Deal

DMW boss, Davido, has again scored himself some big deal. The singer, took to IG to reveal he recently snagged a major deal which he implied came to being through Paul Okoye of Upfront Bookings. Davido, shared a photo of Oga Paulo as Paul Okoye, is fondly called on his IG story with the caption …

The post More Money, as Davido Celebrates New Deal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

