More than 60,000 Candidates to Retake UTME July 1 – JAMB

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that 62,140 candidates whose centers have been found to have engaged in malpractices will retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The statement was disclosed at a briefing on Wednesday by the Jamb Registrar Professor Ishaq Oleyede. The registrar also revealed that 59,698 results have been canceled by the board […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

