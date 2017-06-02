Moroccan King Mohamed VI Plans Visit to Liberia Beginning June 3rd – Front Page Africa
Front Page Africa
Moroccan King Mohamed VI Plans Visit to Liberia Beginning June 3rd
Monrovia – King Mohamed VI will reportedly spent five days in Liberia, beginning June 3rd, 2017 when he joins the leaders of 15 West African nations and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for this year's summit. The visit of King Mohamed, who …
King Mohammed VI Cancels Participation in ECOWAS Summit Due to Netanyahu's Presence
West Africa: Previewing Ecowas Summit – Ecowas At Ground Zero – Summit Set for Kickoff in Monrovia
Netanyahu Slated to Attend Diplomatic-Economic Summit in Liberia
