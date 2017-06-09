Pages Navigation Menu

Morocco’s admission in ECOWAS is anti-Nigeria, says Akinyemi

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Former External Affairs Minister, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, said on Thursday that the recent admission of Morocco into ECOWAS was meant to whittle down Nigeria’s influence in the sub-regional body, and by extension, the world. “Having failed to find any rational benefit to ECOWAS by expanding membership to Morocco, I can only conclude that the move is to whittle…

