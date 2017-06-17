Morocco’s Dirar joins Fenerbahce from Monaco

Moroccan international midfielder Nabil Dirar is to join Istanbul giants Fenerbahce from French Ligue 1 champions Monaco, the Turkish side announced on Saturday.

Dirar, 31, arrived in Istanbul earlier in the week and passed a medical. The formal signing is expected in the next days with press reports saying a three-year deal with the option of a further year will be inked.

“Fenerbahce is a very big team based on very good players. There are many important names here. We will achieve great things with great players,” Fenerbahce quoted the player as saying.

The versatile Dirar, who can also play in defence, is expected to bring much needed reinforcement to Fenerbahce after the side finished well behind champions Besiktas and surprise runners-up Basaksehir of Istanbul in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Third place gave Fenerbahce entry to the third qualifying round of the Europa League but only a Super Lig championship would satisfy their fans.

Turkish press reports have said more major signings are expected from the side — traditionally the biggest spending in Turkey – under new manager Aykut Kocaman who has replaced outgoing Dutchman Dick Advocaat.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

