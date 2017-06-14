Pages Navigation Menu

MOSOP flays delay in Ogoni clean-up

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP,  has lamented the delay in effective take-off of Ogoni clean-up that was flagged off last year by the Federal Government.

Meantime, the  United States of America has commended the Federal Government for initiating steps to resolve challenges of environmental pollution in Ogoniland.

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, spoke yesterday, at MOSOP’s office  in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

President of MOSOP, Mr Pyagbara  Legborsi,  told the envoy that the Federal Government had only put some official framework in place to drive the clean-up one year after it flagged off the exercise.

He decried the deteriorating security situation in Ogoni, saying the state and federal governments had not taken serious steps to resolve the challenge.

“Over the years, the state of insecurity in Ogoniland had sunk deeper without a commensurate response from the state and federal governments.  At a point, we began to wonder whether the government was actually interested in  furthering a successful clean up of Ogoniland with the levity being given to the security challenge in the area,” he said.

He said the amnesty granted repentant  cultists in the state was likely going to be counter -productive  because the government had not come up with a comprehensive  and reintegration programme for those who embraced the amnesty.

