‘Mosquitoes are our friends, stop killing them’ – Unilorin Professor

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

Professor of Entomology at the University of Ilorin, Adeolu Ande, has decried killing mosquitoes, saying the insects are friends to humans that deserved to be properly managed. Ande made the statement on Monday in Ilorin in a paper he presented at a public seminar organised by the university. In his paper with the title “Consider […]

Hello. Add your message here.