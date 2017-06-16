Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mother of newborn triplets held hostage in Lagos hospital

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Parents to newborn triplets, identified as Rasheed Jegede and Esther Jegede, are soliciting for funds to pay their medical bills in other to be released from the hospital. It was  gathered that 37-year-old Rasheed is a furniture maker and his 31-year-old wife is currently unemployed. The couple already have three children ahead of the newborn triplets …

The post Mother of newborn triplets held hostage in Lagos hospital appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.