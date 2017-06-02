Motorists, Passengers Protest Rise of Robbery Attacks Along Benin/Lagos Road

By Patrick Ochoga,

It was tale of woes for travelers along the ever busy Benin –Lagos expressway as dare devil armed robbers yesterday unleashed mayhem on passengers for several hours killing one person in the operation.

The incident, forced commercial bus drivers plying the road to block the expressway in protest, insisting that the state government must ensure the safety of travelers passing the state.

The development, which caused heavy traffic along the express from early hours of the morning up till 2:30pm, prompted the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki to direct the State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, the State Director of the Department of State Security (DSS), Ibrahim Hiliu and the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie to relocate to the scene of the incident, around Okada junction.

Calm was however returned to the road after the Edo CP, the state SSG, Director of DSS and their security calmed the situation and assisted motorists in the traffic control.

The driver of the Young Shall Grow bus with registration number Lagos AAA 283 XM, Mr Obika Orakwe, who took the officers round his luxury bus that was riddled with bullets, identified the deceased conductor as Onyekwere.

He narrated that “we left Onitsha around 10:30, while we were coming, armed robbers attacked us immediately after Benin heading to Okada. We managed to escape but we now decided to park somewhere because the shooting was too much, we discovered that the conductor of the bus had been killed. The robbers also robbed several vehicles close to where we parked, including Ezenwata bus and some small buses and were shooting everywhere.”

