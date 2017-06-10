Mourinho drops Ibrahimovic from Manchester United squad

Manchester United have not offered striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract and the Swede has been released by the club.

The 35-year-old agreed a one-year contract, with an option for second season, last summer.

But the extension had not been triggered by the time the Swede suffered his season-ending knee ligament injury in April.

The Premier League’s retained list was released on Friday.

Former England defender John Terry will be among the high-profile free agents available this summer, following his exit from Chelsea, while Manchester City have already confirmed goalkeeper Willy Caballero, winger Jesus Navas and full-backs Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna are to be released.

Midfielder Joey Barton is also looking for a new club after his release from Burnley, although he is serving an 18-month ban for betting offences.

Ibrahimovic made 46 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 28 goals, and helped Jose Mourinho’s team lift the Community Shield, the League Cup and the Europa League trophy.







