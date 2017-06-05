Move to extradite Kashamu’s over drugs offences political – HURIWA
Human Rights Writers Association, HURIWA, has alleged that the move by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to extradite Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu to the United States, US, over drugs related offences was political. In a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, […]
Move to extradite Kashamu’s over drugs offences political – HURIWA
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!