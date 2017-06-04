Movie Review: Alakada Reloaded, an elaborate hoax to collect money from Nigerians – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Movie Review: Alakada Reloaded, an elaborate hoax to collect money from Nigerians
YNaija
A big screen answer to Jennifer Akindele's Jenifa, Alakada reloaded is a meh attempt. The Falz-esque style of speaking, extreme lies and generic 'grass to grace' stories have been over told, much like Humblesmith singing Osinachi. Alakada Reloaded …
Cinema Review: Toyin Abraham's 'Alakada Reloaded' is plot-less, story-less and lacks any direction
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!