Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Movie Review: Alakada Reloaded, an elaborate hoax to collect money from Nigerians – YNaija

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Movie Review: Alakada Reloaded, an elaborate hoax to collect money from Nigerians
YNaija
A big screen answer to Jennifer Akindele's Jenifa, Alakada reloaded is a meh attempt. The Falz-esque style of speaking, extreme lies and generic 'grass to grace' stories have been over told, much like Humblesmith singing Osinachi. Alakada Reloaded …
Cinema Review: Toyin Abraham's 'Alakada Reloaded' is plot-less, story-less and lacks any directionNigerian Entertainment Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.