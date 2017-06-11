Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Movie Review: Hits and Misses of Thabang Moleya’s Happiness is a Four Letter Word – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Movie Review: Hits and Misses of Thabang Moleya's Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Vanguard
Happiness is a Four Letter Word, is a South African romantic comedy which follows the lives of three best friends: Nandi (Mmabatho Montsho), Zaza (Khanyi Mbau) and Princess (Renate Stuurman) who are in search of their own meanings of happiness.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.