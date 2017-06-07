Pages Navigation Menu

Mozambique start killing of bald men because they believe they have gold in their heads

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

Bald men in Mozambique could be targets of ritual attacks, police have warned, after the recent killing of five men for their body parts. Two suspects have been arrested in the central district of Milange, where the killings occurred. “The belief is that the head of a bald man contains gold,” said Afonso Dias, a […]

