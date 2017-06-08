Mozambique police warn that bald people could be targets of ritual killings – Irish Times
|
Irish Times
|
Mozambique police warn that bald people could be targets of ritual killings
Irish Times
Police in Mozambique has warned that bald people could be the targets of ritual attacks, after the brutal killing of two men whose body parts were thought to have been used in witchcraft. The two bald men, one of whom was found with his head cut off …
Bald Charlotteans, travel with caution. Your head is valued overseas for magic potions
Bald men warned after 'witch doctor decapitates victim and uses organs for black magic because head contains gold'
Mozambique: 'Traditional Healers' May Be Behind Killings of Bald People
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!