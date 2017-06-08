Pages Navigation Menu

Mozambique police warn that bald people could be targets of ritual killings – Irish Times

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


Mozambique police warn that bald people could be targets of ritual killings
Police in Mozambique has warned that bald people could be the targets of ritual attacks, after the brutal killing of two men whose body parts were thought to have been used in witchcraft. The two bald men, one of whom was found with his head cut off
