Mr Eazi And Rumoured Girlfriend, Temi Otedola Visit Barcelona FC

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Ghana Musician, Mr Eazi and his boo and Daughter of Nigerian Billionaire, Temi Otedola visited Barcelona FC for the Camp Nou experience tour. The pair shared pictures from their visit to the Football club stadium, Camp Nou.   Source: Snapchat

