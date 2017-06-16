Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mr Eazi : FG appoints singer, Timi Dakolo as anti-tobacco ambassadors – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Mr Eazi : FG appoints singer, Timi Dakolo as anti-tobacco ambassadors
Pulse Nigeria
Their appointment comes as part of a campaign to raise awareness of the negative effect and dangers of tobacco use in Nigeria. Published: 32 minutes ago , Refreshed: 20 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Mr Eazi play. Mr Eazi. (Youtube) …
Timi Dakolo, Mr Eazi become ambassadors for anti-tobacco campaignTheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.