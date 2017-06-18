Mrs Buhari dedicates self to serving humanity

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed commitment to service to humanity. A statement by her Director, Information, Suleiman Haruna, in Abuja on Sunday, said Buhari made the commitment after she was presented with Woman of the Year award by Tell magazine in Lagos.

The programme was organised by Tell Communications Limited, Publishers of Tell Magazine.

The wife of the President, who was represented at the event by the Senior Special to the President Dr Hajo Sani, said came as recognition for the humanitarian activities of her NGO “Future Assured” programme.

Buhari also expressed appreciation for the award.

She said the award signified the recognition of the activities of `Future Assured’ and a push for her to do more.

“I am convinced that this award will go along way by encouraging me to do more for the less privileged people in the society.

“As well as spreading the milk of human kindness, especially to those that are less privileged in the IDPs Camps across Nigeria,” she said.

The President, Tell Communications Limited, Mr. Nosa Igiebor, said the Tell family decided to recognise Buhari for her efforts in touching the lives of women and the girl-child through her NGO, Future Assured Initiative.

Igiebor said Buhari’s NGO played a vital role in total amelioration of the plight of the less privileged, especially in Northeast Nigeria.

He, however, said the purpose of the award was to inspire other Nigerians and inform them that the situation was not as hopeless as it might seem, as there could always be some silver-lining at the end of the dark corner.

Newsmen report that other awardees at the event included the Oni of Ife, who bagged the Man of the Year award, Bola Tinubu (National Icon of Democracy award) and Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno and Prof. Ben Ayade of Cross River, (both recipients of Governor of the Year award).

Posthumous awards were also presented to Gani Fawehinmi as All-time National Hero of Rule of Law and Human Rights Advocacy, and Dele Giwa as All-time National Icon of Freedom of Speech.

Their awards were received by their families.

Newsmen also report that, speakers at the event harped on the need for national unity and called on Nigerians with separatist tendencies to abandon such tendencies and embrace peace.

