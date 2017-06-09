Pages Navigation Menu

Mrs Buhari restates need for unity among Nigerians

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has reiterated the need for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

Mrs Buhari stated this in her tweeter handle on Friday after she attended the 2017 Ramadan lecture organised by the staff of Presidential villa community at the Banquet Hall, Abuja.

She expressed appreciation for the turnout where Muslims and Christians participated in the programme and prayers.

“It is important that we reiterate the importance of our unity by sharing our different values.

“I appreciate His Excellency, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for chairing the Ramadan breakfast dinner,” she said.

 

