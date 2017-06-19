Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MTN Project Fame 2017/2018: Registration and Audition Details

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This post is to inform and update those seeking information about registration and audition for the MTN Project Fame 2017/2018. MTN Project Fame 2017 Audition, 2017 MTN Project Fame Registration Audition Form: Registration has not started for this season of MTN Project Fame registration. As at time of press, the form/application is not yet out …

The post MTN Project Fame 2017/2018: Registration and Audition Details appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.