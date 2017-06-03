Mugabe Begins Nationwide Speaking Tour Ahead of Next Year’s Election

The 93-year-old Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, has launched a nationwide 10-venue speaking tour aimed at getting support ahead of elections next year when he plans to seek office again. Mugabe, who recently left the country for medical checks in Singapore reportedly spoke for an hour and a half at a rally outside Harare. The ruling ZANU-PF […]

