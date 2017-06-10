Mugabe’s guns are in line, his trusted cadres are in firing line – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Mugabe's guns are in line, his trusted cadres are in firing line
NewsDay
For as long as many people can remember, Robert Mugabe has played his ambitious cadres in a “stakes elevated” game of fool's gold. Guest Column: Maynard Manyowa. One by one, his most senior partners have been flattered and deceived, tempted to …
Mnangagwa's Prophet Ditches Ngwena, Anoints Sekeramayi Instead
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!