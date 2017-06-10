Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mujuru regrets 2013 Zanu PF win – NewsDay

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Mujuru regrets 2013 Zanu PF win
NewsDay
NATIONAL People's Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru has claimed it was a huge mistake for her to vigorously campaign for Zanu PF in 2013, saying the party's resounding victory was responsible for the current economic problems facing the country.
'Succeeding Mugabe is daydreaming'The Zimbabwe Daily
Mnangagwa's Prophet Ditches Ngwena, Anoints Sekeramayi InsteadZimEye – Zimbabwe News

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.