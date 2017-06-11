Mukwaya meets Oman officials over jobs, safety for Uganda’s migrant workers

Geneva, Switzerland| MIN OF GENDER L S| The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Janat B. Mukwaya has met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah al-Bakri, the Minister of Manpower of the Sultanate of Oman during which they discussed the creation of new opportunities for migrant workers and ensuring their safety.

This was on the side-lines of the ongoing 106th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Christopher Onyanga Aparr the Permanent Representative to Uganda’s Mission in Geneva and Pius Bigirimana the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

During the meeting, both ministers underscored the importance of promoting safe migration including the promotion and protection of the rights of migrant workers.

Recognising that the Sultanate of Oman is recipient of Ugandan migrant workers, the two Ministers agreed on the need to establish bilateral cooperation in the area of employment.

It was accordingly agreed that a meeting on the employment of Ugandans in the Sultanate of Oman will be held soon between the two Ministers in Muscat, Oman at a date to be mutually agreed upon by the two Governments.

The meeting was part of a series of engagements the Ugandan delegation at the Labour Conference is making with various stakeholders to advocate for labour programmes and rights for Ugandan citizens.

The delegation is led by Minister Janat Mukwaya with Bigirimana as the alternate head.

The conference goes through this week during which Uganda is expected to assume its new seat as a Deputy Member to represent the East Africa Region in the Governing Body of the International Labour Organisation.

Uganda got elected to the position during the Second Specialized Technical Committee Meeting of the African Union on Social Development, Labour and Employment held in Algiers, Algeria in April.

RELATED STORIES

Government has lifted a ban on the externalization of labour to allow Ugandans seek jobs abroad especially in The… https://t.co/NNRQnoyMLE — The Independent (@UGIndependent) March 11, 2017

The post Mukwaya meets Oman officials over jobs, safety for Uganda’s migrant workers appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

