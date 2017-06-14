Mum dad inserted his finger in my private part when you travelled – Daughter

A 50-year-old driver, Augustine Okafor, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged sexual assault on his teenage daughter. The daughter told her mum when she came back from a travel that her dad inserted his finger in her private part.

The accused, who resides on Oladimeji Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, was charged with inserting his finger into his daughter’s private part at midnight.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the driver committed the offence on May 30 when his wife travelled.

“The girl told the mother when she came back, and the accused was apprehended,’’ he said.

Sexual assault contravenes Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folakemi Davie-Abegunde, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Davies-Abegunde adjourned the case until July 10 for mention.

