Mum kicked out of garden shop for wearing this backless top

A mum wearing a backless top was ordered to leave a garden centre after staff accused her of dressing “inappropriately”. Leanne Kennedy was buying some outdoors equipment in The Range, in Gosport, Hants., when she says she was left “traumatised” by the encounter. The 30-year-old was approached by a member of staff and told […]

The post Mum kicked out of garden shop for wearing this backless top appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

